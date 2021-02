MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Unlike our neighbors to the west in New Orleans, things are still a go for Mardi Gras.

Our county health officials are keeping bars and restaurants open this weekend and of course of Fat Tuesday. With today being Joe Cain Day, a day special to carnival Mobile, there was of course going to be those gathering to celebrate. The crowds weren't anything that you would have seen in past years on Dauphin Street but the gatherings would still be considered large for the pandemic.