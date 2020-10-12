Hydroponic lily pond in space could help grow superfoods for astronauts

(WKRG) — Hydroponics in space? No, not for that.

This high-tech test could be a way to help astronauts get the nutrients they need while in space.

This week, Blue Origin is scheduled to launch its New Shepard rocket. On board will be a hydroponic chamber designed to grow plants in microgravity.

Space Lab Technologies is the company behind the test, which they call a “microgravity LilyPond.”

Space Lab plans to test whether the LilyPond can sustainably grow duckweed, also known as water lentils, considered by some to be a “superfood” for its high protein and antioxidants.

Those interested in learning about the science behind this cool experiment can read more on NASA’s website here.

By the way, if Tuesday’s launch is a go, you’ll be able to watch it on NASA’s live stream here.

COURTESY: Space Lab Technologies

COURTESY: Space Lab Technologies

COURTESY: Blue Origin

