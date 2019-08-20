Hutchens teacher selected for STEM Revolution program in Abu Dhabi

Hutchens Elementary teacher Julie Neidhardt will travel to Abu Dahbi to train other teachers through STEM Revolution. (August 2019/ MCPSS)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Hutchens Elementary teacher Julie Neidhardt will travel to Abu Dhabi next week to train teachers in the United Arab Emirates.

Neidhardt is one of nine science, technology, engineering and math teachers from the United States selected to train teachers through STEM Revolution, according to a post on the Mobile County Public School System’s Facebook page.

While in Abu Dhabi, Neidhardt will continue to communicate with her students at Hutchens Elementary School in a project called “Where in the world is Mrs. Neidhardt?” In videos Neidhardt will ask students short questions about where she is..