Hurricane Sally survivor huddled in home with no roof for 4 hours

(WKRG) Cecil Wyatt survived Hurricane Sally hunkered down in her home without a roof for four hours as the Category 2 hurricane pounded the house with strong wind and heavy rain.

The roof on Wyatt’s house was blown off in the early morning hours of the storm, but with nowhere to go, Wyatt rode out the storm with only the walls around her.

“Trees falling all over the place. House flooded out. It was a nightmare. Praying for better days,” Wyatt told WKRG News 5.

