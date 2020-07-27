Hurricane Douglas gains strength, moves away from some Hawaiian islands

HONOLULU (AP) – Hurricane Douglas has gained some strength and begun to spin away from many of the Hawaiian Islands. A hurricane warning is in effect late Sunday for Kauai County, including the islands of Kauai and Niihau, which could still be hit by Douglas with strong wind gusts and rough surf. Officials are calling on residents to remain vigilant. Heavy rain and wind gusts had battered Maui during the morning, downing a small tree on the Hana Highway. Sand and debris washed ashore on a two-lane coastal road on Oahu. Despite the dangers, surfers rode waves and residents took selfies at a lookout point next to the ocean.
