Hurricane debris removal extension granted for Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally’s Category 2 winds and torrential rain brought down trees and left extensive damage across Baldwin County last September.

“If you had told me that a Category 2 would have created this amount of debris and caused this much damage, I don’t think anybody would have believed that,” said Terri Graham, Baldwin County Solid Waste Director.

Graham has been overseeing the debris removal for months, and to this day, large tree stumps still line many roads across the county.

“I have stuff in Little River, Stockton, Bay Minette, Loxley, Stapleton, Robertsdale, Spanish Fort, Daphne, Fairhope, Montrose, Silverhill. It’s everywhere,” she said.

Crews have been working tirelessly, picking up the majority of the debris since the massive project started. Phase three of the cleanup was supposed to be completed by Feb. 28, but the leftovers are creating additional workloads.

“4.4 million cubic yards is just daunting,” Graham said.

FEMA has approved an extension on the emergency cleanup work, but Graham says it’s an ongoing task making sure the contract workers get all items checked off their list. She plans to announce the finalized plans in an upcoming county commission meeting.