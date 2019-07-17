Hurricane Barry adds more days to Red Snapper season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is extending red snapper season in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Barry.

“After completing a review of the first 21 days of the proposed 27-day 2019 private angler red snapper season… (ADCNR) will add five days to the private vessel recreational season,” the department said in a press release Wednesday.

These days will be August 1, 2019, starting at 12:01 a.m. until August 5, 2019.

The ADCNR says the extension is a result of bad weather this season. Storms including Hurricane Barry have limited the number of landings within the allotted quota time.

“In 2018, we had a run of unusually great weather in coastal Alabama that provided almost ideal fishing conditions,” said Scott Bannon, MRD Director. “The 2019 season has been more typical of past years including several days with higher winds. Additionally, a full weekend of windy weather from Hurricane Barry limited fishing opportunities for anglers.” Scott Bannon, MRD Director

As of July 14, the department says anglers from private and state-licensed charter vessels have landed approximately 50 percent of the red snapper quota.

“The benefit of state management is that we have a quota allocated to Alabama and can quickly adjust to changes in the recreational fishery in order to maintain sustainable harvest levels and provide the maximum fishing opportunities for our anglers,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner. “Anglers have done a better job of reporting their snapper this year. The increase in reporting reduces uncertainty for fisheries managers when making decisions about season length. Anglers are to be commended for their increased level of participation in the Snapper Check Program. I hope we continue to see higher rates of reporting in the coming years.” Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner



The added red snapper days fall on the beginning of greater amberjack season, which opens on August 1. For more information on red snapper season click here.