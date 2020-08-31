Huntsville woman raising awareness for ovarian cancer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In 2017, Lee Coggins of Huntsville was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Thanks to the care she received at Huntsville Hospital and Tennessee Valley Gynecological Oncology, she was able to beat the disease.

Because ovarian cancer can be difficult to detect, Coggins wanted to do something to raise awareness and give back to those who gave her comfort and care when she needed it most.

About two weeks ago she decided to make teal bows, the color of Ovarian Cancer Awareness month.

The bows are not only to raise awareness, but to let all women know that they are not alone.

Originally, she planned to sell 25 bows, to buy Huntsville Hospital staff and cancer patients $10 Chick-fil-A gift cards. She chose the fast-food restaurant because when she was going through chemotherapy, she was only able to eat their chicken noodle soup and their milkshakes.

Coggins has sold well over 200 bows and has bought 100 gift cards.

Because of the overwhelming generosity from not only the community, but from across the country, she has received enough donations to make chemo bags for the patients. The bags will have items that were helpful during her chemo treatments and will help other patients going through it.

If you would like to purchase a bow or donate, email TealTheTown@gmail.com

