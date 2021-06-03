Huntsville police officer’s actions ruled ‘out of policy’ for Mapco arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Actions made by a Huntsville Police Officer during a recent arrest caught on video have been ruled “out of policy” after an investigation by HPD’s Internal Affairs Division.

Multiple officers responded to a 911 call by a Mapco convenience store employee around 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.

The encounter was recorded by a bystander, and video showed an officer stomping on Kemontae Hobbs multiple times during the incident. Police charged Hobbs with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations.

The Internal Affairs investigation reviewed all of the body camera, in-store surveillance camera, and private cell phone camera footage, according to the department.

“One of the responding officers was found to have acted outside of applicable HPD policy and did not adhere to the training provided by HPD. This action does not reflect the standards of our department,” the department said in a statement.

The department’s release did not specify which officer acted outside of policy.

The case now goes to Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray for disciplinary review, in accordance with city policy. According to the department, the process will address the officer’s behavior and further solidifying the Department-wide standards for law enforcement conduct.