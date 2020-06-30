Huntington-Ingalls gets $936M contract for another destroyer

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi shipyard has a $936 million Navy contract to build another destroyer. This comes in addition to a $5.1 billion contract that Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula signed in 2018 for six Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

These are for Flight III of the design, which the Navy says have an air and missile defense radar system much better than previous models. The Pentagon list of defense contracts signed Monday notes that the contract modification includes the possibility of nearly $11.7 million more in engineering change proposals, design budgeting requirements and post-delivery availabilities. The shipyard is a division of Virginia-based Huntington-Ingalls Industries Inc.

LATEST STORIES