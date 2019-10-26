Hundreds audition for The Amazing Race at OWA

by: Blake Brown

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Amazing Race auditions were held Saturday morning in Baldwin County. Hundreds of people lined up to show judges why they should be chosen for the reality show.

The auditions brought people from all over the southeast to OWA in Foley. Some people came from as far away as Colorado and Arizona to audition.

The auditions ended at noon on Saturday and officials say they were pleased with the turnout, despite the weather.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

