MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a great day for a walk with your “buddy.” The Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk is in the books for 2022. Hundreds of people, including the Petri family, were out walking around Battleship Park raising money for the local chapter of the Down Syndrome Society.

The walk funds annual programs for the Down Syndrome Society, like the holiday party. The group also advocates for children and adults with Down Syndrome. The walk includes music, dancing, games for the kids, and prizes. It’s an event that brings together people from across the region who are connected by someone they love with Trisomy 21.