Humberto now a category 1 hurricane

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane hunters have flown into Hurricane Humberto and have found wind speeds of 75 mph, a category 1 hurricane.

Hurricane Humberto is moving to the northeast at 3 mph and will continue to do so through Monday morning. Over the next 3 days, the system will make a turn to the east-northeast. Further strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours. This is forecast to impact Bermuda, missing the United States.

An upper-level trough has helped to guide Humberto to the east and away from the United States. The storm will have no direct impact on the U.S.

We are also watching a couple of areas elsewhere in the tropics. First, there is an area in the Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of forming. Even if it does, it is expected to move west towards Texas away from our area. The second area we are keeping an eye on is in the Atlantic. It has a high chance of forming. It is not a threat to our area right now, but will keep you updated if anything changes.