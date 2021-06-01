How to fly in, tour WWII aircraft at Brookley this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Commemorative Air Force is in town offering public tours of three historic aircraft.

The big one – the iconic B-17 Flying Fortress “Texas Raiders,” the T6 Texan which thousands of airmen learned to fly, as well as the Navy JRB transport “Little Raider.”

Tours and flights will run Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tours are $10 for adults and $5 per children; $20 family packs are available for up to five members.

Flights are $475 to sit in the back of the B-17, $700 to sit in a navigator seat and $850 to sit in a bombardier seat. Flights in the other two aircraft are $100.

More information about the aircraft can be found here.