How to fly in, tour WWII aircraft at Brookley this week

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Commemorative Air Force is in town offering public tours of three historic aircraft.

The big one – the iconic B-17 Flying Fortress “Texas Raiders,” the T6 Texan which thousands of airmen learned to fly, as well as the Navy JRB transport “Little Raider.”

Tours and flights will run Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tours are $10 for adults and $5 per children; $20 family packs are available for up to five members.

Flights are $475 to sit in the back of the B-17, $700 to sit in a navigator seat and $850 to sit in a bombardier seat. Flights in the other two aircraft are $100.

More information about the aircraft can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories