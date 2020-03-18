How the wedding industry is taking a hit due to COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It is supposed to be the most magical day of your life, but many engaged couples are left to cancel during this pandemic, leaving the wedding industry taking a hit.

We spoke with one Mobile bride, Mattye Crowder, who canceled her wedding just Monday night, five days before she was set to walk down the aisle.

“It’s just the fact that you want your guests to be safe and want everyone to have a good time and you don’t want this looming fear over everyone on a day that is not supposed to be like that at all,” Crowder said.

Crowder and her fiance say the postponement is beyond disappointing, but they knew it was the right decision.

As for those who count on weddings for their livelihood, it can be a whole other story. Heather Pefefferkorn, owner of The Pillars, a popular venue, says they have had all of their events scheduled through May have either canceled or been postponed. She says “All of our brides that have had to reschedule, which is the right thing to do, but now they have taken up dates that we can’t sell in the future. So from a business standpoint, it is going to be long-term.”

One business, Soiree Signatures, in Mobile is trying to help brides who are left with that daunting task of canceling by making “forget the date,” as opposed to the more popular version “save the date.” Their owner, Lindsey Stigler, says it’s the least they can do.

“We know this is a sad time for them and so we are just trying to help them kind of navigate this craziness,” Stigler said.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES