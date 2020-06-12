How much are local protests costing police?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — “Defund the Police” has been a rallying cry for protesters across the country over the last few weeks, but Mobile Police is already facing a financial impact due to protests themselves.

When protests happen, officers, often including Chief Lawrence Battiste himself, are out working longer than normal hours, and that impacts their budget.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said, “It’s going to be a couple of hundred thousand dollars without a doubt.”

Chief Battiste hopes money saved during the novel coronavirus pandemic, by not having to pay officers for court overtime, will help balance the books. He said, “It’s an event that we didn’t plan for and since we didn’t plan for it, it will have an impact to, at a minimum, to our overtime budget… We won’t even talk about some of the other operational things, but from a personnel standpoint, it’ll certainly impact our personnel budget.”

He expects the protests will have an impact on his department’s budget for the rest of this year. “We might have to tighten our belts the last quarter, last quarter and a half of this fiscal year, but that’s not something we haven’t done before,” he said.

This, as protesters across the country chant “defund the police,” but depending on who you ask, it’s not as straightforward as it sounds. One Democratic representative from California said it’s about investing more in things like housing, workforce development, and education.

News 5 asked our viewers what you think about defunding the police in a Facebook poll. More than 2,300 of you are against it while a little more than 300 were in favor.

Still, the protests themselves are already straining the department’s finances. Chief Battiste said, “It’s no different than your budget at home, you know, you might have to cut something out for a quarter, but we’ll do that.”

Currently, the chief said he does not anticipate having to make any cuts in relationship to manpower for the department.

