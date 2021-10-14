Newton man arrested on sexual torture charges, bond set at $180K

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credits HCSO: Michael Scott Barrentine

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Investigators have arrested a Newton man in connection to multiple charges including sexual torture, according to a press release.

Michael Scott Barrentine, 30, was arrested in Newton by Houston County investigators on charges of sexual torture, sexual torture incapable of consent/incapacitated, and first-degree sodomy. These crimes allegedly took place on Monday.

Barrentine is currently being held in the Houston County Jail on a $180,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges and arrests are pending.

WDHN News will have updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories