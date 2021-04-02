House fire on Wellington St in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue (MFRD) tells WKRG News 5 a house was on fire Friday night on Wellington Street.

Around 8:35 pm MFRD was on scene. This fire was out out around 9:10 pm.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

