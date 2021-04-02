House fire on Wellington St in Mobile

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) -- April is Autism Awareness Month, and every year it starts out with a roar. Hundreds of motorcycle riders roll out to support families and make a loud statement about the condition.

One of those bikers is Steve Grant, who has organized the ride for more than 15 years in the honor of his niece April Nicole Grenier. I spoke to him during the 2019 ride, unfortunately, COVID canceled the 2020 ride. “In her world we’re the ones who are different,” he told me back then. The annual ride started when she was only a toddler, now she's 20 years old.