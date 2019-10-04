SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – The Hound Dog Music Festival kicks off Saturday afternoon in Baldwin County. It’s the third year for the event, which takes place at Hidden Lake Barn and Chapel in Silverhill.

The event features live music, vendors and food trucks.

All money raised during the event benefits the Baldwin Humane Society.

The event runs from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday. The gates will open at 2 p.m.

For more information and ticket pricing, visit the Hound Dog Music Festival Facebook page.

