Hound Dog Music Festival kicks off Saturday

Top Stories

by: Blake Brown

Posted: / Updated:

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – The Hound Dog Music Festival kicks off Saturday afternoon in Baldwin County. It’s the third year for the event, which takes place at Hidden Lake Barn and Chapel in Silverhill.

The event features live music, vendors and food trucks.

All money raised during the event benefits the Baldwin Humane Society.

The event runs from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday. The gates will open at 2 p.m.

For more information and ticket pricing, visit the Hound Dog Music Festival Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories