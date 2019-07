COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A horrific scene is unfolding in Columbus as News 3 has confirmed a mother and her three children have been killed near Cusseta Road.

Muscogee Co. Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed the tragic information late Wednesday night. We understand the children are all under the age of three.

We know investigators are on the scene at Elizabeth Canty Homes, the scene of the quadruple homicide.

We do not know if a suspect is at large in the homicide investigation.