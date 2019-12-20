UPDATE: Investigation on Marcus Drive is connected to missing persons case

UPDATE (8:15 a.m.) — Police say the investigation is connected to a missing persons case. KLASS Kids is also on currently on scene.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A number of homicide detectives, a SWAT vehicle, and K-9 units are investigating a home on Marcus Drive in Mobile. We are working to get more information this morning.
