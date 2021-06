MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Homicide detectives are on the scene of an early morning house fire near the intersection of Cedar Ave. and Hercules St.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight. Firefighters found one person dead inside the home. Mobile police and homicide detectives were called to the scene and determined the death is a homicide.

Editor’s note: Article updated at 5:56 a.m. to include new information.