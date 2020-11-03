Homeowner surprised porch pirate took packages in front of video doorbell

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man stealing packages off of a doorstep in West Mobile has police asking for help.

The incident was caught on camera on Freemont Drive West, and Mobile Police ask anyone who can identify the man to call investigators.

The homeowner said her husband was home at the time of the incident and police report it happened in broad daylight, around 2:00 in the afternoon, but she was most surprised that the thief took items in front of her video doorbell.

The video shows a man wearing a grey hoodie take at least four packages. The homeowner said, “People are very brave I guess now-a-days and just decided to come up. My husband’s truck was even sitting in the driveway during all this.”

The homeowner did not want to be identified, but she agreed to speak with WKRG News 5 to warn others about what happened.

She said her husband was inside when the theft happened. “He was home. He was just outside. I pulled up a couple of minutes later, so I think it was he was going to come get the packages, but then I had just pulled up so he thought I had gotten the packages, and then really nobody had gotten the packages,” she said.

She told WKRG News 5 just a few months ago she caught another thief on camera in their backyard stealing a pressure washer. This time she said the thief stole gifts for the couple’s baby on the way.

We asked her if she would be making any changes to how she’s getting packages delivered, but already having video surveillance she said, “I don’t really know what else we would do at this point.”

If you know who the man in the video is, call police at 251-208-7211.

