Homeless man blames President Trump for vandalism spree

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent out the following press release about a homeless man charged with breaking the windows out of more than 20 cars who blamed President Donald Trump for the spree.

A homeless man who went on a vandalism spree on Okaloosa Island was
later found by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies passed out nearby.


30-year old Justin James Wilson faces fourteen counts of felony criminal
mischief and six counts misdemeanor criminal mischief in connection with an estimated $30,000 in damages caused to at least twenty cars parked at the
Holiday Inn Resort at 1299 Miracle Strip Parkway yesterday morning.
Witnesses say Wilson used rocks and a belt buckle to smash windows and
beat the cars. Responding deputies found Wilson in front of the business,
passed out on a bench.
When located he admitted breaking the windows, saying “Take me to jail. I
did it because Donald Trump owes me one trillion dollars and these vehicles
belong to the mafia.”

