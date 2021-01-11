Homeless man arrested for making “terrorist threat”

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — A 32-year-old homeless man is in the Baldwin County Jail charged with making terrorist threats.
According to Elberta Police Chief Clif Roberts, Neal Edward Goodrich was charge after making “broad threats” with “no specific target”. Chief Roberts says Goodrich was taken to a local hospital before being booked into the county jail.
A mental evaluation has been requested.
- Hurricane debris cleanup continues in Baldwin County in the new year
- Washington Monument closing due to threats to disrupt Biden inauguration
- Adam Johnson, Tampa Bay man seen carrying lectern during Capitol riot, to appear in court
- Governor Kay Ivey announces COVID vaccine online portal in the works
- Trump orders flags flown at half-staff in memory of Capitol Police officers