Homeless man arrested for making “terrorist threat”

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — A 32-year-old homeless man is in the Baldwin County Jail charged with making terrorist threats.

According to Elberta Police Chief Clif Roberts, Neal Edward Goodrich was charge after making “broad threats” with “no specific target”.  Chief Roberts says Goodrich was taken to a local hospital before being booked into the county jail.

A mental evaluation has been requested.

