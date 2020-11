FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a house was extensivley damaged in a fire Monday.

OCSO says an 85-year-old woman was outside when the flames sparked on Dona Avenue. A small dog died due to smoke inhalation.

OCSO says the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

