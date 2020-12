LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Highway 59 in Loxley near County Road 55 is back open following an early morning crash.

According to officials, the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m.

There were heavy delays in the area as first reponders assisted with the crash.

One person was flown to University Hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.