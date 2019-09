SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Highway 31 in Spanish Fort will be closed beginning this Friday at 9 p.m. through the weekend.

Officials are continuing work on the Highway 31 widening project, which has been ongoing for months. This week’s closure will affect areas from Cemetery Road to Marcella Avenue in the Wilson Heights neighborhood.

The closure is expected to last until Sunday at 6 p.m. Residents are asked to use Highway 90 and Interstate 10.