High-speed chase through Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police report a high-speed chase with speeds over 100 miles per hour Wednesday night.
The chase began in Gulf Shores, went through Foley and into Summerdale and farther north. The driver got away.
No word on what led to the chase.
A News Five viewer witnessed part of the chase. Hears how he described the chaos.
It happened too fast we were driving home from Summerdale when we were coming up to Hwy 59 and 98 when a car zoomed passed us. In a blink of an eye, I was thinking maybe the guy needed to get to the hospital urgently since he was driving at that rate of speed going in that direction north on 59. Then not even a minute later 1 cop then 2 then 3 more came up on the intersection of 98 and 59. We had to slam on our brakes because cops were coming out like bugs in every direction.