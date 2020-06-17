High school football player dead after collapsing on field

SHANNON, Miss. (AP) – A high school football player in Mississippi has died after collapsing on the field at practice. News outlets report the Lee County coroner identified the student as 16-year-old Jakobe Cooper.

The school district says Cooper collapsed during a routine football practice Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at a hospital in Tupelo. His body was sent to the state crime lab to determine his official cause of death.

News outlets report Cooper was a sophomore at Shannon High School who played running back and linebacker.

