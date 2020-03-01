Hidden History: Historic Promotion, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office first female Lieutenant

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman made history in the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Terri Hall will forever be in the record books as the first woman in the department’s two-century history to achieve the rank of Lieutenant.

A beaming smile bearing sacrifice, hard work, and determination all leading up to this special moment.

“I just hope I can be an inspiration to other females,” said Lt. Hall.

Lt. Hall’s road to success started in 2004 when she joined the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. She previously worked with the Mobile Police Department for four years. In 2014, she was named deputy of the year, not knowing what was to come in 2020.

“Anybody that is involved in the community and wants to help people and see people do better. That’s their goal and what better place to do it than in law enforcement,” said Lt. Hall.

Lt. Hall is among many brave men and women who suit up daily to serve and protect. She said she thanks those men and women who challenged her to do better.

“A long time coming, but again I can’t stress enough how our Sheriff and our administrator recognizes the talents and the capabilities of all of our individuals. Not only males but females. So I couldn’t have been promoted under better leadership than the one we have now,” said Lt. Hall.

And for those who aspire to fill her shoes, she leaves you with this message.

“Know your goals and aim for them. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, don’t be afraid to meet challenges. That’s what this job is about,” said Lt. Hall.

A promotion well deserved! And a true testament that hard work pays off.

