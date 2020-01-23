HGTV filming in Chickasaw for Hometown Takeover show

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Chickasaw posted on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon announcing HGTV was in town filming for its Hometown Takeover show. At this point, Chickasaw has not been chosen for the show, but it could soon.

The show, hosted by Ben and Erin Napier, looks for cities and towns with a population under 40,000, homes featuring great architecture waiting to be revealed, and a main street needing a face-lift.

Full post from Chickasaw below:

Do you see someone on your street video-taping your neighborhood? It may be because Chickasaw is entering the HGTV Hometown Takeover contest! The Chamber will partner with the City to bring our resources to bear. A GREAT project to take on. We are better when we work together!

City of Chickasaw Facebook

