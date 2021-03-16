Helmet camera captures fully involved fire in Citronelle

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A camera perched on a firefighter’s helmet captured the moment that crews arrived to a fully involved fire in Citronelle. It happened earlier this week at a home on Scoutshire Camp Road. The home’s roof and wall had already collapsed when crews began putting out the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The Citronelle Police Department, Mobile County EMS, Mobile County Fire and EMS dispatch, and Alabama Power all responded to the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories