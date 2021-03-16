CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A camera perched on a firefighter’s helmet captured the moment that crews arrived to a fully involved fire in Citronelle. It happened earlier this week at a home on Scoutshire Camp Road. The home’s roof and wall had already collapsed when crews began putting out the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The Citronelle Police Department, Mobile County EMS, Mobile County Fire and EMS dispatch, and Alabama Power all responded to the fire.
Helmet camera captures fully involved fire in Citronelle
by: WKRG StaffPosted: / Updated: