Helicopter crashes in Talladega County, 1 dead

ALPINE, Ala. (WIAT) — An agricultural helicopter has crashed in Talladega County Friday evening and killed one person.

According to the Sylacauga Fire Department, the crash occurred in Alpine in the 700 block of Edwards Road near Tallaseehatchie Baptist Church.

Officials said when they arrived on the scene they found the aircraft next to the road. There was no fire, but a little bit of fuel spilled during the accident.

Zachary Warren Pourciau, 30, has been identified as the victim in the crash. Authorities say that he was spraying over a field of crops before the accident.

“Unfortunately, this is the business that we’re in and these are the things we have to deal with. It’s never a good day when we have to deal with somebody that’s lost their life,” Sylacauga Fire Chief Nate Osgood said. “Our desire is to always try and save a life and unfortunately that’s not always possible. We’re here to help whenever we can.”

First responders are on the scene at this time.

Edwards Road will remain closed through Saturday until the Federal Aviation Administration wraps up its investigation and determines the cause of the crash.

