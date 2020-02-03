Heavy police presence at Daphne gas station

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – UPDATE: (11:15 p.m.) – Police have cleared the scene. Officers searched around the gas station for about an hour looking in dumpsters and in the parking lot. Police have no released any details at this hour as to what happened tonight.

ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple police officers are at the Shell gas station on Highway 98 near I-10 in Daphne Sunday evening. An official tells News 5 a patient was transported with a possible gunshot wound to a nearby hospital.

News 5 has reached out to Daphne Police to confirm more information.

This is a developing story.

