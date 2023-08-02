MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The hotter-than-normal weather pattern continues on the Gulf Coast. We are bringing back the humidity which looks to kick the heat index up to dangerous levels.

A HEAT ADVISORY is back in effect Thursday for Mobile and Washington Counties in Alabama and for George, Greene, and Jackson Counties in Mississippi. This advisory will go into effect at 11 AM Thursday morning and continue through Thursday evening at 7 PM.

During the time of peak heating (Noon to 4 PM) the heat index could reach the dangerous range of 105-110°.

Heat safety precautions will need to be practiced if you are spending extended periods of time outdoors. Make sure you drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the A/C or the shade.

Heat advisories will likely be issued again for Friday and possibly the weekend.