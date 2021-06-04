Heart of the Gulf: CPR saves babies’ lives

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The American Heart Association is opening up sponsorships to groups, businesses or individuals to put infant CPR kits in the hands of parents of newborns in local hospitals. To launch their lifesaving initiative, AHA donated ten kits to Ascension Providence Hospital Thursday during CPR Awareness week. Ten represents the average number of babies born a day in area hospitals.

The kits include instructions, a DVD guide and a baby manikin to help families learn how to perform basic CPR and choking relief.

“This gives us the opportunity to provide our parents with instructional material they can take home..so not only learn CPR but they can also teach their family members and whoever may be taking care of their children as well,” said Amy Bussen, R.N. who demonstrates how the kits are used.

“Well, we can’t do it without our great volunteers and corporate sponsors. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to provide the education and training and the fundamental research that we do at the American Heart Association,” said Dan Mellet, Senior Director of Development.

To learn more about the infant CPR initiative on the Gulf Coast, contact Mellet at 615-293-0790, or dan.mellet@heart.org.