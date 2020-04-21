Heart and stroke patients are avoiding treatment during COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fear of COVID-19 has led to a dangerous trend in hospitals around the country. The American College of Cardiology is reporting a large number of people ignoring symptoms of heart attack and stroke. They are avoiding hospitals and doctor’s offices because they don’t want to be exposed to the novel coronavirus. Dr. Jason Cole with Cardiology Associates says it’s a problem around the country and in Mobile.

“Patients with heart attacks, patients with chest pain, new shortness of breath, patients with stroke like symptoms are simply not coming to the emergency room. Unfortunately, the patients we’ve been seeing come to the emergency room here recently, have been patients whose heart stopped, who’ve been in cardiac arrest.”

Dr. Cole says it’s very important for people to know offices and hospitals are able to safely care for heart and stroke patients. Cardiology Associates is still open, seeing patients in the office as well as virtual visits, telehealth. For more information, click here.

