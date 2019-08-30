Hearing scheduled in Mario Batali’s indecent assault case

FILE – In this Friday, May 24, 2019, file photo, Mario Batali arrives for arraignment, at municipal court in Boston. Batali, whose career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations, no longer owns a stake in Eataly, the Italian marketplaces he once heavily promoted. Chris Giglio, a spokesman for Eataly USA, told The Associated Press on Friday, Aug. 16, the company has purchased Batali’s minority interest, formally ending the relationship. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)



BOSTON (AP) – A hearing is scheduled in the indecent assault and battery case against celebrity chef Mario Batali.

Batali is not required to attend Friday’s hearing at Boston Municipal Court. A spokeswoman for Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins says the hearing will address legal motions.

Batali pleaded not guilty in May to a charge that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. His career crumbled in the wake of that and other accusations of sexual misconduct.

The accuser says Batali noticed her taking a photo of him at the restaurant and invited her to take a selfie with him. She says Batali then groped and kissed her repeatedly without her consent.

Batali’s lawyer has said the charge is “without merit.”

Earlier this month Eataly USA bought out Batali’s minority interest in the Italian marketplace company.

