Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Health officials announce new COVID-19 testing center opening in Brownsville

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG) – Health officials in Pensacola have announced a new COVID-19 testing center opening at the Brownsville Community Center.

The testing center will be in the parking lot and residents will have to call to get a phone screening before they come in.

The number for screening is 850-746-2684. The testing center will be open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. As of now, Sacred Heart officials say they have tested hundreds of people at their testing center near the hospital.

Officials say they tested 61 people on Monday, 150 on Tuesday and Wednesday morning they had to open early and they had 78 patients in 90 minutes.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories