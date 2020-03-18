Health officials announce new COVID-19 testing center opening in Brownsville

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG) – Health officials in Pensacola have announced a new COVID-19 testing center opening at the Brownsville Community Center.

The testing center will be in the parking lot and residents will have to call to get a phone screening before they come in.

The number for screening is 850-746-2684. The testing center will be open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. As of now, Sacred Heart officials say they have tested hundreds of people at their testing center near the hospital.

Officials say they tested 61 people on Monday, 150 on Tuesday and Wednesday morning they had to open early and they had 78 patients in 90 minutes.

