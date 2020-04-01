Health Department’s geographic COVID-19 information will be extremely limited

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The Mobile County Health Department released for the first time Wednesday geographic information about COVID-19 cases in the County. How useful that information will be, however, will be severely limited by the regulations of The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

“HIPPA will not allow us to reveal any information about counties with less than 20,000 residents,” said MCHD spoeskman Mark Bryant.

Mobile County has just seven zip codes with populations of 20,000 or more. Vast portions of the City of Mobile and Prichard fall under the 20,000 limit.

Zip Codes with 20,000 or more, for which COVID-19 information will be released are:

36605 – Maysville and DIP

36608 – Spring Hill and areas north of Airport Blvd. to the Mississippi state line

36609 – West Mobile bordered by Airport, Hillcrest, Cottage Hill and I-65

36675 – Semmes

35682 – Tillman’s Corner, Theodore, Fowl River

35693 – West Mobile – south of Cottage Hill Rd. east of Hillcrest, Dog River area

35695 – West Mobile – south of Airport Blvd.

The Health Department reported Wednesday afternoon that 13 people in zip code 36695 have tested positive for COVID-19, eight in zip code 36608, and 31 in zip codes that have fewer than 20,000 people.

Dr. Laura Cepeda with the MCHD says if “clusters” of COVID-19 appear in zip codes of less than 20,000 that would prompt an investigation and than information would be made public.

“Hot spots will be addressed,” Cepeda said.