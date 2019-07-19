Health Department: Prichard reports 900 gallons of sewage overflow into Gum Tree Branch

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG)- Prichard Waterworks and Sewer reports 900 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Gum Tree Branch on Thursday.

The following is a news release the Mobile County Health Department sent to News 5 Friday morning:

” Prichard Water Works & Sewer responded to a Sanitary Sewer Overflow on July 18 at 823 North College Street. Prichard officials say it was a result of heavy rain combined with Infiltration and Inflow. Approximately 900 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Gum Tree Branch. Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly. Area residents should take precautions when using Gum Tree Branch for recreational purposes because of the overflow. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food. “