Health department gives Quietwater Beach the OK for swimming

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Quietwater Beach and other area waterways were given the all-clear for swimming by the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County Thursday.

In a media release, the Florida Department of Health says it has rescinded the health advisory for the following locations due to an adequate reduction in bacteria levels:

Quietwater Beach Pier, Pensacola Beach – North of Pensacola Beach Boardwalk

Bayou Texar at Bayview Park

Bayou Grande at Navy Point, North of Sunset Bridge

A health advisory remains in effect for Bayou Chico at Lakewood Park.

The Health Department says water samples from several areas showed high levels of bacteria earlier this week, forcing the health advisory for residents to stay out of the water.

Many beachgoers were seen Monday swimming in the water at Quietwater Beach, despite the health warning.

The health organization says it will continue to monitor water quality in the area.