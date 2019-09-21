Head-on crash kills 1, injures 5 in Semmes

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ambulanceweb_1540152730108_59756128_ver1.0_640_360_1552569663739.jpg

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that killed one and injured five others in Semmes. 

At about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, Gary D. Shiver, 27, of Bay Minette, was traveling north on Schillinger Road when his 2000 Jeep Cherokee collided head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox just south of U.S. 98.  The Chevrolet was driven by Mario Lopez, 27, of Mobile. 

Shiver and a passenger in the Jeep were injured and transported to University Hospital as was Lopez and two passengers in the Chevrolet.  A third passenger in the Chevrolet, Pedro Lopez, 24, of Mobile, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. 

No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories