Head-on crash kills 1, injures 5 in Semmes

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that killed one and injured five others in Semmes.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, Gary D. Shiver, 27, of Bay Minette, was traveling north on Schillinger Road when his 2000 Jeep Cherokee collided head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox just south of U.S. 98. The Chevrolet was driven by Mario Lopez, 27, of Mobile.

Shiver and a passenger in the Jeep were injured and transported to University Hospital as was Lopez and two passengers in the Chevrolet. A third passenger in the Chevrolet, Pedro Lopez, 24, of Mobile, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate.