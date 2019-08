ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A head-on crash on the Perdido Pass bridge killed one person and injured two early Saturday morning.

An Orange Beach city official said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The two people who were injured were transported to a hospital by helicopter, and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The bridge was closed for an extended period of time. The accident is under investigation.