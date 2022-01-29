MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Historically Black Colleges and Universities getting highlighted during this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl hosted its Inaugural Historically Black Colleges/Universities NFL Combine on Saturday.

Football players from several HBCU’s got the chance to show off their moves to NFL Scouts.

Outside the event, there was also another first-time event, the HBCU Tent Village.

Organizer Amberly Bambie Harris says this event was created, to give opportunities and gratitude to HBCU’s.

“Marketing board members with the Senior Bowl, they wanted to do something to pay homage to HBCU’s,” said Harris. “So we said why not bring HBCU universities, sororities, and fraternities to have something such as this.”

Harris says since the NFL Combine was filled with HBCU students, the goal was to bring their institution to Mobile as well.

According to Harris, the turnout was even better than officials expected since this event was planned less than a month ago.

“It’s bigger than we imagined,” said Harris. “We began promoting about two weeks ago and the city has really come out from sororities and fraternities, universities, and people that support the unity.”

Tents filled Hancock Whitney Stadium’s parking lot with live entertainment, tailgating, HBCU representatives, and Greek organizations were all part of the festivities…celebrating and representing HBCU pride.

The Mobile chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi say they support this event and will continue to support it for years to come.

MARVIN CHARLES LUE JR.- THE MOBILE CHAPTER OF KAPPA ALPHA PHI

“Were thankful the Senior Bowl is acknowledging the power and presence of HBCUs. Our young men need the opportunity to be exposed,” said Marvin Charles Lue Jr. “The NFL if the truth be told… was built on the shoulders of greats from the HBCU community.”

RODNEY PATRICK- THE MOBILE CHAPTER OF KAPPA ALPHA PHI

“For us to have this in Mobile to represent the HBCU,” said Rodney Patrick. “I’m a proud parent of an HBCU graduate and this is a great opportunity for us to showcase the talents of HBCU’s.”

Harris says the turnout for this event was so great, they’re expected to hold this event next year…and the years to come.