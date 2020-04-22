Hattiesburg man breaks Mississippi Yellowfin Tuna record

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — There is a new record for Mississippi anglers to be jealous of, Yellowfin Tuna.

Michael McElroy III of Hattiesburg caught a Tuna weighing in at 236 pounds, 9.6 ounces. The report from the Commission of Marine Resources says McElroy used conventional tackle.

Photo courtesy MS Department of Marine Resources

Michael McElroy III with Yellowfin Tuna

The previous record was set in 2001 by Robert Landingham with a fish weighing 205 pounds, 12.8 ounces.

