Hatchet murder suspect released on bond

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) – The suspect accused of killing a man with a hatchet is out of jail Wednesday morning.

Erik Perez was released on bond on Tuesday.

Perez has been charged in the murder of Clinton Phillips.

Phillips was killed inside his home on Jeff Hamilton Road in Grand Bay on March 6th.

Investigators say that Perez broke into the home early that morning, then killed Phillips with a hatchet and shovel. He was captured about three and a half hours later at the intersection of Oyler and Jeff Hamilton Roads.

Perez’s defense team argues that he has a history of mental health issues. Prior to this arrest, he had no prior arrests.

In April, his case was bound over to the grand jury.

