Harmful algae forces additional beach closures in Mississippi

(WKRG) State environmental officials will continue taking samples from Mississippi beaches on Wednesday to determine whether more beach closures are necessary.

On Tuesday, four beaches in Mississippi were added to the list of beaches closed due to a blue-green Harmful Algal Bloom. The additional beaches join 12 others in Harrison County and Hancock County that have been deemed unsafe by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

The additional stations closed Tuesday are:

Station 11A – Edgewater Beach

Station 12A – Biloxi West Central Beach

Station 14 – Front Beach

Station 15 – Shearwater Beach

Closures remain in effect for:

Station 1 – Lakeshore Beach

Station 2 – Buccaneer State Park Beach

Station 3 – Waveland Beach

Station 4 – Bay St. Louis Beach

Station 5 – Pass Christian West Beach

Station 6 – Pass Christian Central Beach

Station 7 – Pass Christian East Beach

Station 7A – Long Beach Beach

Station 8 – Gulfport West Beach

Station 9 – Gulfport Harbor Beach

Station 10 – Gulfport Central Beach

Station 10B – East Courthouse Road Beach

State environmental officials warn people to avoid contact with the water, including eating fish or other seafood caught from affected areas. The closure does not prohibit use of the sand portion of the beach.

The algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting, according to MDEQ. Those exposed should wash with soap and water.