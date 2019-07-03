Harmful algae forces additional beach closures in Mississippi

(WKRG) State environmental officials will continue taking samples from Mississippi beaches on Wednesday to determine whether more beach closures are necessary.
On Tuesday, four beaches in Mississippi were added to the list of beaches closed due to a blue-green Harmful Algal Bloom. The additional beaches join 12 others in Harrison County and Hancock County that have been deemed unsafe by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
The additional stations closed Tuesday are:
- Station 11A – Edgewater Beach
- Station 12A – Biloxi West Central Beach
- Station 14 – Front Beach
- Station 15 – Shearwater Beach
Closures remain in effect for:
- Station 1 – Lakeshore Beach
- Station 2 – Buccaneer State Park Beach
- Station 3 – Waveland Beach
- Station 4 – Bay St. Louis Beach
- Station 5 – Pass Christian West Beach
- Station 6 – Pass Christian Central Beach
- Station 7 – Pass Christian East Beach
- Station 7A – Long Beach Beach
- Station 8 – Gulfport West Beach
- Station 9 – Gulfport Harbor Beach
- Station 10 – Gulfport Central Beach
- Station 10B – East Courthouse Road Beach
State environmental officials warn people to avoid contact with the water, including eating fish or other seafood caught from affected areas. The closure does not prohibit use of the sand portion of the beach.
The algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting, according to MDEQ. Those exposed should wash with soap and water.