Hard to believe, Alabama beaches empty

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) A beautiful beach day with the surf rolling, the sun shining and not a sunbather or beachgoer in sight.

The main reason folks travel to Alabama’s Gulf Coast is now off-limits.

“It’s a big difference,” says Mike Ashworth from Nashville. “Everyone’s gone.” That’s what patrols are seeing or not seeing. Lots of empty beaches. The only other souls out here, beach services workers clearing chairs, garbage cans and moving the beach boxes to the dune lines.

“I think clearing the beaches is probably good because college students are partying and they would rather do that than worry about the virus and that sort of thing so that’s good health-wise,” says Betty Holley visiting from Auburn.

Now they can only enjoy from a distance. By order of the Governor, both private and public beaches are closed at least through April 5th and maybe longer.

“It’s a different time we are in today so its definitely challenging,” says Ashworth. “I think there are probably people not being too wise and then there are people that are trying to be wise and still have a normal life. So, how do you balance that?”

For now, by leaving the beaches to the birds.

To help further reduce the number of people in South Baldwin County folks staying in all the Phoenix condo’s that are not owners was asked to leave by one o’clock Friday. Saturday, the Perdido Beach Resort will close its doors.

